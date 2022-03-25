Need to Know: Kissel Tickets, Sport Injury Workshop, Cathedral Village Arts Festival

Brett Kissel Tickets on Sale this Morning!

Saturday, June 4th, 2022 | Mosaic Place, Moose Jaw

Pure Country Ninety Two Seven welcomes Brett Kissel!

Brett Kissel brings his Show Time Tour to Moose Jaw, Saturday June 4th at Mosaic Place with special guest Jade Eagleson

Tickets on sale this morning at 10:00 AM!



More info: www.sasktix.ca

Sport Injury and Prevention Workshop

Regina will be hosting a Sport Injury and Prevention (SIPaC) Workshop through the Sports Medicine and Science Council of Saskatchewan on Saturday, May 28, 2022 from 8:30-4pm!

This workshop will be a mixture of both lectures, demonstrations, and group activities, and will cover many topics related to sport injury and prevention. To receive full credit, you must attend and participate in the entire course.

There is NO registration fee for this course. Registration deadline is Tuesday, May 24th!

For more info, and to register, see the link https://bit.ly/3D6QB1N

Cathedral Village Arts Festival

If you are interested in setting up a booth at the Cathedral Village Arts Festival Street Fair the Street Fair application is available at www.cvaf.ca under "Performer Applications".

Deadline to apply is March 30.

The Victoria Day Parade application is also at www.cvaf.ca and the deadline to apply is also March 30th!