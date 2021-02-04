Need to Know: Kraft Hockeyville, New community centre, & NLL news

Lumsden would use Kraft Hockeyville win to build female hockey program

Lumsden is putting together an application for the Canada-wide competition.

In order to be nominated for the $250,000 prize and the chance at hosting an NHL game, the community needs to submit photos and videos showcasing the importance of the community rink.

Since 2018, the rink has added four female minor hockey teams. However, boy's hockey leagues and teams still dominate rink time. Community members are trying to make the facility more inclusive.

The rink only has four change rooms. The girls have a small room, but it’s a flight of stairs away from the ice and offers no amenities.

The rink has even been forced to create a makeshift change room in the lobby, with curtains creating privacy.

Lumsden’s application for Kraft Hockeyville is due Feb. 14. The Town will find out of it has been selected as one of four finalists Mar. 20.

Heritage Community Association seeks new community centre

The Regina Heritage Community Association got the green light from the city’s Planning Commission to move ahead with a proposal to redevelop the Municipal Justice Building as a community centre.

A proposal to accommodate an “Assembly, Community” land use was presented and approved at Regina’s Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday afternoon. The proposal is to replace the building’s addition to the north with a proposed new addition, which would include a gymnasium and a multipurpose room. The gymnasium would be available for drop-in sports and for groups to rent.

The Association is also looking to install a community garden beside the Old #1 Firehall at 1654 11th Avenue. The garden was approved by the Executive Committee on Wednesday.

Both applications will have to be approved by City Council in order to move ahead.

National Lacrosse League cancels spring season, shifts focus to fall return

The National Lacrosse League is abandoning plans for a shortened spring season and will instead focus on starting a traditional season in the fall.

A date for the start of the fall season has not been decided. The move to halt spring plans was announced Wednesday.