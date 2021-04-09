Need to Know: Kraft Hockeyville, New Vaccine Eligibility, & Bad Roads

Lumsden is looking for your votes for Kraft Hockeyville!

Voting starts this morning (April 9th) at 7:00 AM at www.krafthockeyville.ca

The grand prize includes $250,000 in arena upgrades and a chance to host an NHL preseason game.

As part of Lumsden’s application, the town emphasized the funding would be used to further the development of its female minor hockey program.

Lumsden will need to rally support in a push for the grand prize amid COVID-19 restrictions ahead of voting, which opens April 9 and closes the next day.

The grand prize winner will be announced during Hockey Night in Canada’s broadcast on April 10. The three other finalist runner-ups will also receive $25,000 in arena upgrades and $10,000 for new equipment.

COVID-19 Immunization Alert: Eligibility for Booked Appointments Moves to 55 Years and Older, Drive-Thru Clinics open for 53 and 54 year olds

Vaccine Delivery Changes in Regina

With a continued increase of COVID-19 variants of concern, additional steps are being taken in Regina to offer vaccine to younger age groups to keep immunizations progressing as quickly as possible. This will be accomplished by introducing the Pfizer vaccine into the drive-thru clinic beginning Friday, April 9 for residents aged 53 and 54.

Vaccine Eligibility

COVID-19 vaccine booking eligibility changes to 55 years and older, effective 8:00am, April 9, 2021. Eligible groups include all individuals 55 years of age and older, all remaining phase one health care workers, and people with underlying health conditions who are clinically extremely vulnerable through an eligibility letter.

Read the rest of this announcement on the Saskatchewan Health Authority website: https://www.saskhealthauthority.ca/news/releases/Pages/2021/April/COVID-19-Immunization-Alert-Expansion-to-55-April-8.aspx

CAA Saskatchewan launches annual Worst Roads campaign

The CAA Worst Roads campaign invites Saskatchewan motorists to nominate and vote for the worst roads they have travelled on. Worst roads include those with potholes, cracks, general disrepair, poor signage, congestion, and roads that are too narrow for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists to share safely.

Here’s how to nominate and vote for your worst road:

Click https://caaworstroads.com/clubs/saskatchewan/vote/ Select a road - municipal or provincial - and a specific segment or section Identify what type of road user you are – motorist, cyclist, motorcyclist, or pedestrian and select the ‘problem’ from the provided drop-down menu Vote - one vote per road per email every 24 hours

The 2020 campaign was cancelled due to Covid; the 2019 top 10 worst roads included 6 from Regina.