Need to Know: Kraft Hockeyville, Vaccines, Parking Meters

Vaccine available Monday, April 12 for 50-54 year olds ONLY at the Regina Drive-Thru

Effective 8:30 a.m. on Monday, April 12, the drive-thru immunization clinic located in Regina will be open for those people who are aged 50, 51, 52, 53 and 54 years old. Anyone who is not eligible will not be vaccinated at this time. Individuals 55 years of age and older can still receive vaccine by booking online or via telephone.

The drive-thru site will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. The wait time and current eligibility for the Regina clinic can be found here.

ONLY those aged 50, 51, 52, 53 or 54 years of age on the date of immunization will be eligible when they arrive.

Lumsden has lost its bid to become Kraft Hockeyville 2021.

Hockeyville announced that Elsipogtog First Nation in New Brunswick won the $250,000 grand prize, on Saturday night.

As one of three finalists, Lumsden will receive $25,000 in arena upgrades.

Following the announcement, the town's campaign congratulated Elsipogtog in a tweet. "Lumsden is proud to stand with you in supporting hockey in our communities," the tweet reads.

City of Regina Extends Parking Support for Downtown Businesses - No Need to Plug Parking Meters for Curbside Pick-Up until April 26

The City of Regina is extending its support of downtown businesses offering curbside pickup. Drivers do not need to plug parking meters while picking up food and merchandise from downtown shops and restaurants until April 26, 2021.

Enforcement of the two-hour limit for parking meters remains in effect. Drivers who park at a meter for longer than two hours will be ticketed. Should you need to stay downtown for longer than two hours, remember to move your car to another block, park at an off-street location or use public transit.

Enforcement of vehicles that stay parked on City roads and streets for longer than 24 hours also remains in effect.

To learn more about Regina’s Traffic Bylaws and City’s response to COVID-19, visit Regina.ca