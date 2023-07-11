Need to Know: Lady Bug Release, Country Thunder App, John Paddock Retiring

Residents Invited to Victoria Park to Release Ladybugs!

The City of Regina is pleased to announce that the ladybug event is back for 2023. Over 200,000 hungry ladybugs will be available for children, families and residents to release on Thursday, July 13.

Join in from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on the west side of Victoria Park, near the Central Library, to learn more about ladybugs and what they do to keep our trees and plants healthy. Ladybugs will then be released in Victoria Park or residents can take them home to release in their own yard or a neighbourhood park.

Free parking for attendees is available in the Cornwall Centre Parkades (2183 Saskatchewan Drive and 1702 Hamilton Street), courtesy of Cornwall Centre. Bring your parkade ticket to the event and have it stamped by a City of Regina employee, then see Guest Services on the main floor of the Cornwall Centre to have it validated.

Ladybug-themed attire is welcome and encouraged. Face painting, ladybugs and treats will be available while quantities last.

Look for the Ladybug Release event page on the City of Regina’s Facebook page for more information.

Country Thunder App!

Make sure you’re downloading the Country Thunder App before you head out to Craven this weekend!

The app gives you access to schedule/lineup, map, points of interest, social, tickets, FAQ, and a new option that allows you to pre-order drinks and skip the line!

John Paddock Announces his Retirement!

We wish all the best to John Paddock as he announced his retirement after nine seasons with the Pats and 39 seasons split between junior and professional hockey!

With that, the Pats are extremely excited to announce Alan Millar as the Regina Pats’ Vice-President, Hockey Operations and General Manager, becoming the 20th GM in team history.