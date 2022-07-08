Need to Know: Lady Bug Release, Rider Transit, Free Fishing Weekend

Lady Bug Release

Come help the city release over 200,000 ladybugs as part of our organic pest control program at 9:30 am, July 14th from Victoria Park!

Learn about ladybugs and what they do to keep our trees and plants healthy. Then, release them in Victoria Park or in your own yard or nearby park.

We will also have some yummy ladybug treats to enjoy! Both ladybugs and treats will be handed out while quantities last.

Ladybug-themed attire is welcome and encouraged!

Our Waste Diversion team will also have some informative activities to enjoy.

Free parking is available in the Cornwall Centre Parkades (2183 Saskatchewan Drive and 1702 Hamilton Street), courtesy of Cornwall Centre. Bring your parkade ticket to the event and have it stamped by a City of Regina employee. Then, head to Guest Services on the main floor of the Cornwall Centre to have it validated

Rider Transit

Need a ride to the Saskatchewan Roughriders game? Hop aboard Rider Transit!

It's a free service that starts two hours and 15 minutes before kickoff, with the last bus taking fans 30 minutes before game time.

Buses start leaving the game at the beginning of the fourth quarter and will continue up to one hour after the game has ended.

For a list of pickup locations, visit https://www.riderville.com/ridertransit/

Free Fishing Weekend

Free Fishing Weekend 2022 is upon us. Free Fishing Weekend on July 9 and 10 allows Saskatchewan residents to try their hands at sport fishing without a licence. The program does not apply in National Parks and taking fish out of the province is prohibited without a license.