Need to Know: Landfill Hours, Flair Airline Routes, Sask Polytech Vaccine Requirements

Landfill and Yard Waste Depot Winter Hours

With cooler weather approaching, the Landfill and Yard Waste Depot will be closed on Sunday, November 7 as they switch over to the winter hours schedule.

Starting on Monday, November 8, the entry gates at the Landfill will be open from Monday to Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. The Landfill is closed on Sundays as well as on Christmas Day, New Years Day and Good Friday.

Visit Regina.ca/waste for more information.

Flair Airlines Continues to add routes for the New Year

As of April 14th, 2022 Flair Airlines will be adding new routes between Winnipeg and Regina.

Flair Airlines will also be offering weekly flights from Saskatoon and Regina to Edmonton in April. It will also be flying from Regina to Vancouver starting in March 2022.

Sask. Polytechnic and U of S Vaccination Requirements for Winter

The University of Saskatchewan and Saskatchewan Polytechnic are beefing up their vaccination requirements for the winter term, and removing the option for people to submit a negative COVID test result.

Saskatchewan Polytechnic says that effective Jan. 3, 2022, rapid testing won't be allowed as an alternative to being fully vaccinated, unless there is an approved accommodation under the Saskatchewan Human Rights Code.