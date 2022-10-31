Need to Know: Last day for Best of Regina voting, Text Scam Warning, Lacrosse Championship

Last Day for Prairie Dog Best of Regina 2022 Votes!

You have until 5 (central) to vote on Regina’s favourite people, places, businesses, creations and events!

We’re up for three! Including Best Station, Best Radio Program, & Chase is up for best radio host!

Toss a votes here: https://prairiedogmag.com/best-of-regina-2022/#/gallery?group=433503

New text scam pretends to offer Sask. residents money for receiving COVID-19 shot

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning of a new text scam pretending to offer residents money for receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.

An example text, showed the scam message offering the recipient $100 from the SHA as part of a “Vaccine Incentive Program.”

The SHA is reminding residents it does not offer money for receiving COVID-19 vaccinations.

Regina to host 2023 box lacrosse national championships

The Saskatchewan Lacrosse Association (SLA) in partnership with Lacrosse Canada have announced the 2023 minor box lacrosse championships are coming to the Queen City.

A handful of national events will be taking place all under one roof at the Cooperators Arena, showcasing the top box lacrosse players in both male and female championships.

The tournaments will run from Aug. 14 to 20, 2023.