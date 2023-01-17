Need to Know: Lee Brice Concert, Kitty Cab Drivers, SK Flight to Calgary

Lee Brice Concert!

If you missed the announcement yesterday, Lee Brice is bringing the Beer Drinking Opportunity with special guests Tenille Arts and Josh Ross to the Brandt Centre, April 19th!!!

Tickets go on sale this Friday (Jan. 20) and start at $29.50 plus fees!

We’ll have your chance to beat the box office all week!!

Kitty Cab Drivers Needed!

The Regina Humane Society is hailing volunteers for its new Kitty Cab program!

Kitty Cab Drivers Deliver adoptable cats & kittens from the shelter to Satellite Adoption Centres.

If are interested in joining this lifesaving team of volunteers APPLY TODAY!

https://reginahumanesociety.ca/how-to-help/volunteer/

WestJet to offer flights to Calgary out of Sask.

WestJet has confirmed they are adding flights to Calgary out of Saskatchewan starting in February.

Beginning on February 16, WestJet will increase service between Saskatoon and Calgary with an additional three daily flights, as well as a new daily flight between Calgary and Regina.

In December, Air Canada announced it will no longer offer direct flights between Calgary and the two Saskatchewan cities starting this week.

In total, WestJet will operate 104 weekly flights out of Saskatchewan to Calgary.