Need to Know: Lee Brice Tickets, Deposing Batteries, Snow Pitch

Lee Brice tickets go on-sale this morning!

Platinum-selling singer/songwriter Lee Brice returns with his “Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour" featuring special guests Tenille Arts and Josh Ross, April 19th at the Brandt Centre. Tickets go on sale starting today (Friday, January 20) at 10am! Tickets start at under $30 (plus fees)



More info: https://www.ticketmaster.ca/event/11005E2D80881A75

Reminder for deposing Batteries

Before bringing batteries to the Household Hazardous Materials Depot to be recycled, please tape the positive terminal. This will prevent them from coming into contact with metal or other batteries which could possibly spark and cause a fire.

Use non-conductive tape, such as packing tape, duct tape or electrical tape.

Just 5 Roster Spots Left for Snow Pitch!

The Pitch is back! The 8th Annual Pure Country 92.7 Snow Pitch Tournament Powered By Sherwood Co-op!

Enter your team now for only $250/team before it sells out! This gets you entry into the tournament along with team swag and food! (Teams must consist of at least 10 players with a minimum of 3 females on the field)

Contact Chase from Pure Country 92.7 via email to register now!