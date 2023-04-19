Need to Know: Lee Brice tonight! NHL Draft rankings, & McLurg update

Lee Brice in town tonight!

Lee Brice’s Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour hits the Brandt Centre tonight with Tenille Arts & Josh Ross!

NHL Draft Rankings

The final rankings for the 2023 National Hockey League (NHL) draft were released on Tuesday by NHL Central Scouting with two Regina Pats making the list.

Pats captain Connor Bedard remains ranked number one for North American skaters, while Borya Valis ranks 152nd among North American skaters.

Moose Jaw Warriors forward and Saskatoon product Brayden Yager is ranked 11th among North American skaters, while goaltender Jackson Unger is ranked 19th among North American goaltenders.

Saskatoon product and Prince George Cougars forward Riley Heidt is ranked 21st among North American skaters, while Weyburn’s Dylan Ernst, who plays for the Kamloops Blazers, is ranked 26th among North American goaltenders.

A total of 54 WHL players were named to NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings, including 26 forwards, 19 defenceman and nine goaltenders.

McLurg School Repairs Continue

Students are expected to return to classes at McLurg School on April 26, 2023.

Due to the extensive flooding, they had to make significant changes to equipment. Currently, there is no permanent electrical power in the school and we are working to replace and re-energize all required electrical needs for the building, such as heating and ventilation

