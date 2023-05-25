Need to Know: Lewvan Construction, Farmers Market Parking, Goats

Lewvan Drive Project on Hold

The Lewvan Drive project is on pause as they prepare for the next phase of construction between 13th and 11th Avenue. This will make it easier for residents to hit play on some exciting events in our community this weekend.

Take in the festivities on Saturday, May 27 at the Cathedral Village Art Festival Street Fair on 13th Avenue, the Roughriders Pre-Season Game against B.C., as well as several other events at REAL District. Check out the Tourism Regina event calendar to learn more.

The next phase of Lewvan Drive construction will begin on Sunday, May 28. Watch for updates.

Farmers Market Parking Update

Due to a number of street parking spaces being closed for the 11th Ave Revitalization Project, the City of Regina has allocated their Parkade for market use on Saturdays between the hours of 9 AM - 1 PM.

Parkade entrance is located on the corner of 12th Ave & McIntyre Street

Parking is FREE during the designated hours

The Goats are back!

Two-hundred-seventy goats took to Wascana Hill yesterday as the Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) launched the second year of their goat grazing initiative.

The goal is to get rid of invasive weeds that cover the hill and to help the natural foliage grow while also implementing a sustainable and environmentally friendly approach.

According to a news release, each goat eats about 10 pounds of weeds per day and the increase in number of livestock this year will help cover more land.