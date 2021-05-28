Need to Know: Library Branches reopen, Reopening Plan, Queen City Ex

Regina Public Library branches to re-open May 31

Regina Public Library will re-open library branches starting Monday, May 31.

Central Library, Albert, George Bothwell, Prince of Wales, Regent Place, Sherwood Village, and Sunrise Branches will re-open on May 31. Glen Elm and Connaught Branches will open on Tuesday, June 1.

Capacity in branches will be capped relative to branch size to a max of 30 customers at the largest branches. Real-time capacity information will be available on the Locations and Hours page of RPL’s website. Branch hours are listed in the attached PDF.

Branches will maintain safety protocols including mandatory masking, hand sanitizing stations, plexiglass barriers, revised floor plans, and one-way traffic paths.

Curbside pickup will continue at all branches, in addition to inside browsing and borrowing of materials, access to computer stations, the Digital Media Studio at Central Library, art rental and return, musical instruments lending, Book Club in a Bag, and modified literacy services.

Step One of Saskatchewan’s Reopening Plan Starts Sunday

This step includes the reopening of restaurants and bars with a maximum of six people to a table.

The limit for indoor and outdoor private gatherings will be set at a maximum of 10 people, 30 people for public indoor gatherings and 150 people for public outdoor gatherings.

Current restrictions will remain in place for conference and banquet halls, casinos, bingo halls, movie theatres, art galleries and libraries.

The current province-wide mask mandate will remain in place.

Queen City Ex returning to Regina this summer

There will be some restrictions in place, but the event will include midway rides and outdoor concerts.

The entire lineup of concerts and entertainment has already been booked. Reid wouldn't reveal who the performers are, but he did give a hint: they're all Canadian.

More details around the Queen City Ex will be released in the coming months.

The Queen City Ex will take place August 4th – 8th