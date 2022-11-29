Need to Know: Light the Lights, Agribition, Heathline Outages

Light the Lights

Bundle up your family for the free annual Light the Lights outdoor celebration on Tuesday, December 6. Join City Council in celebrating the winter season by lighting up City Hall and the Queen Elizabeth II Courtyard trees.

Enjoy free winter fun including horse-drawn wagon rides, interactive ice creations, outdoor activities and games, local entertainment, free hot chocolate and treats, virtual coloring contest and, of course, a visit from Santa.



Tuesday, December 6

6 to 8 p.m.

Courtyard in front of City Hall

2476 Victoria Ave

For More details: Regina.ca/lights

Day 2 of Agribition!

Today features Indigenous Agriculture Summit, Horse Pull Finals, and open Cattle Dog Trial along with many other events and features!

For the full schedule and more information: https://www.agribition.com/show-information/schedule

HealthLine 811 Planned Outages

Please be advised that HealthLine 811 will be unavailable during two planned outages this week to facilitate system upgrades and staff training. The service will be unavailable Tuesday, November 29th from 6:00am to 7:30am and Wednesday, November 30th from 2:15pm to 3:30pm.

Read the rest of this announcement on Saskatchewan Health Authority’s website: https://www.saskhealthauthority.ca/news-events/news/healthline-811-planned-outages