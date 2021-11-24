Need to Know: Light the Lights, Agribition, Smartmeters

‘Light the Lights’ 20th Anniversary Celebration

Bundle up your family for the 20th anniversary of the free annual Light the Lights outdoor celebration in front of City Hall on Tuesday, December 7. Join Mayor Masters and City Councillors turn on the holiday lights and welcome Santa!

Enjoy horse and wagon rides, live entertainment, ice creations, games and more:

Tuesday, December 7

6 – 8 p.m.

Courtyard in front of City Hall

2476 Victoria Ave

Children ages 12 and under are invited to participate in our “virtual” colouring contest in the spirit of the holiday season. Participants can download the colouring sheet online and enter to win a draw prize. The contest closes Friday, December 10.

For more information on the event and how to participate in the colouring contest, visit Regina.ca/lights.

Day 3 Agribition: Ag Technology, Rodeo, and more

Day 3 of Canadian Western Agribition (CWA) features a special announcement by SaskTel, Olds College and the University of Saskatchewan’s Livestock and Forage Centre of Excellence.

Other Wednesday show highlights include:

· Indigenous Agriculture Summit – 8 a.m. in the Queensbury Convention Centre

· Grain Expo Conference – 9 a.m. in the Queensbury Convention Centre

· Canadian Cattle Dog Futurity – 9 a.m. in the Brandt Centre

· Maple Leaf Finals Pro Rodeo Opening Night – 7 p.m. in the Brandt Centre (free admission)



Wednesday’s livestock shows and sales include: Canadian National Simmental Show, Canadian National Speckle Park Show, Canadian National Gelbvieh Show, World Congress Maine-Anjou Show, and Limousin Jackpot.

The complete schedule of events can be viewed at agribition.com.







SaskPower set to put smart meters in homes across the province



SaskPower will begin to put smart meters in homes across the province starting in the New Year.

The meter charges users an exact amount and eliminates the need for billing estimates by measuring how much electricity people are using.

The smart meters will also be able to inform SaskPower when a customer faces a power outage.

The new meters will make their way to customers over the next few years, depending on SaskPower’s supply which has been affected by a global microchip shortage.

Customers will have a choice whether they want to opt in for the new systems.

