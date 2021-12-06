Need to Know: Light the Lights, Free Transit, Concert Announcement

Light the Lights 20th Anniversary Celebration

Bundle up your family for the 20th anniversary of the free annual Light the Lights outdoor celebration, tomorrow December 7th at 6-8 pm at City Hall (2476 Victoria Ave)!

Join Mayor Masters and City Councillors as we turn on the holiday lights and welcome Santa! Enjoy horse and wagon rides, live entertainment, ice creations, games and more!

Please note, we have made some changes to the event this year in the interest of safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic:

-Santa will not be available for individual photos.

-City Hall will be accessible for washroom use only. Heat lamps will be on site but please dress appropriately for the weather.

-Physical distancing and masks are appreciated and encouraged.

Wing in the New Year Returns - Free transit offered on New Year’s Eve

As 2021 turns into 2022, SGI and Regina Transit are pleased to partner once again to offer free transit and paratransit services on New Year’s Eve with Wing in the New Year.

This free bus service runs from 7 p.m. on December 31 until 2:15 a.m. on January 1. More than 3,000 Regina residents typically use transit services through Wing in the New Year.

Another Concert Announcement!!!

This Afternoon Brandon will be announcing another concert with a change to beat the box office!!