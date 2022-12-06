Need to Know: Light the Lights, Liquor Law Changes, World Juniors

Light the Lights

Bundle up your family for the free annual Light the Lights outdoor celebration tonight, December 6. Join City Council in celebrating the winter season by lighting up City Hall and the Queen Elizabeth II Courtyard trees.

Enjoy free winter fun including horse-drawn wagon rides, interactive ice creations, outdoor activities and games, local entertainment, free hot chocolate and treats, virtual coloring contest and, of course, a visit from Santa.



Tuesday, December 6

6 to 8 P.M

Courtyard in front of City Hall

2476 Victoria Ave

For More details: Regina.ca/lights

Proposed Changes to Liquor Laws

The Government of Saskatchewan is proposing further relaxation of liquor laws in the province.

The changes proposed by the government on Monday include consumption of alcohol in parks and the serving of homemade beer and wine at weddings.

The bill is expected to pass in the spring of 2023 and come into effect by the summer.

For more details: https://regina.ctvnews.ca/homemade-beer-at-weddings-ability-to-drink-in-parks-just-some-potential-changes-coming-to-sask-liquor-laws-1.6182091

Bedard Named to 2023 WJC Selection Camp Roster

Hockey Canada announced their 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship selection camp roster on Monday afternoon, with Pats captain Connor Bedard invited to camp, which is set to take place from Dec. 9-12 at the Avenir Centre in Moncton, N.B.

Following selection camp, Canada’s National Junior Team will name its final roster for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship on Dec. 12.

Also making the selection camp are Saskatchewan born players Nolan Allan and Kevin Korchinski who both play in Seattle.

For the full list: 2022-23 Selection Camp Roster | National Junior Team (hockeycanada.ca)