Need to Know: Light the Lights, Smile Cookies, Farmers Market

Light the Lights

Bundle up your family for the free annual Light the Lights outdoor celebration tomorrow, December 6. Join City Council in celebrating the winter season by lighting up City Hall and the Queen Elizabeth II Courtyard trees.

Enjoy free winter fun including horse-drawn wagon rides, interactive ice creations, outdoor activities and games, local entertainment, free hot chocolate and treats, virtual coloring contest and, of course, a visit from Santa.



Tuesday, December 6

6 to 8 P.M

Courtyard in front of City Hall

2476 Victoria Ave

For More details: Regina.ca/lights

Smile Cookies are Back!

Starting today until Dec. 11th proceeds of smile cookie sales from Tim Hortons sold in Regina, Balgonie, Indian Head, and Emerald Park will go to Ehrlo Sport Venture to help fund five free recreational leagues for youth.

Regina Farmers’ Market: Holiday Edition

Come out and support local producers this holiday season at the Regina Farmers' Market at Co-operators Centre in the REAL District!

It will take place December 10, 11, 17, and 18 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. each day. For more information please visit www.reginafarmersmarket.ca.

Admission is free!