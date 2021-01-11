Need to Know: LIT Cancelled, WHL Season, & $5 bills

LIT cancelled for first time due to COVID-19

One of the top high school basketball tournaments in Western Canada, the Luther Invitational Tournament has been cancelled for the first time due to COVID-19.

The 69th edition of the tournament was scheduled for Feb. 4th – 6th

WHL is 'committed to providing a season' in 2021

The Western Hockey League (WHL) has announced a commitment for a 24-game season for the 2020-21 regular season.

The start date for the season has not been confirmed, the release said the WHL still had to receive final approval from health authorities in each jurisdiction teams would be playing in.

The league is also still working on a schedule.

The government of Canada is expected to unveil the new $5 bank note in the coming days

The eight finalists for the $5 bills were named to replace Laurier include: Terry Fox, Crowfoot, Pitseolak Ashoona, Robertine Barry, Binaaswi, Won Alexander Cumyow, Lotta Hitschmanova and Fred Loft