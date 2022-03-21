Need to Know: LIT, Coffee with a Cop, Fishing/Hunting Licences

Scaled down Luther Invitational Tournament is Returning

The 2022 Luther Invitational tournament is back on! After canceling in February the tournament will return starting tomorrow! The tournament will take place March 22nd – 23rd.

Usually showcasing 8 senior girls and boys teams this year will feature four local teams to participate in each division.

Coffee with a Cop

Join your neighbours and Regina Police Service officers for coffee and conversation. No agendas or speeches, just a chance to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the officers in your neighbourhood.

Attendees of this event will enjoy a free* small hot brewed coffee (0-3 cals).

*Dine-in Only.

Not valid with any other McCafé® beverage, Extra Value Meal or Value Picks® offer. Limit one per customer, per visit.

Valid at the McDonald’s® restaurant located at 2620 Dewdney Avenue, Regina, Saskatchewan, tomorrow, March 22, 2022 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Hunting/Fishing Licences Going Up

Hunting, trapping and fishing license fees will increase by $5 for most Saskatchewan residents, with corresponding increases to Canadian resident and non-resident licence fees.