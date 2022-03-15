Need to Know: LIT Returns, End of Outdoor Rinks, Ice Shacks
Scaled down Luther Invitational Tournament is Returning
The 2022 Luther Invitational tournament is back on! After canceling in February the tournament will return March 22nd – 23rd in a scaled down version.
Usually showcasing 8 senior girls and boys teams this year will feature four local teams to participate in each division.
Outdoor Rink Maintenance to End
As temperatures continue to warm up we get ready to say goodbye to outdoor rinks.
The City announced their rink maintenance program ends for the season this Friday (March 18th).
Ice Shacks Need to be removed today
Anglers must take down their ice fishing shelters today, the environment ministry says.
The deadlines are today (March 15th) south of Highway 16 and March 31st north of the highway.
-
Need to Know: Ice Shacks, Skate Park, OwlsIce Shacks Need to be removed by tomorrow. Year-round Skate Park opens doors in Regina's REAL District. The Royal Sask. Museum is looking for your help!
-
Need to Know: SGI Rebate, HRF Bonus Prize, Stolen VehiclesSGI offering customers $100 per vehicle rebate. HRF Bonus Prize Deadline. Saskatchewan Vehicle Thefts.
-
Need to Know: Pizza for Ukraine, Community Fair, Lead PipesPizza for Ukraine fundraiser. Regina Open Door Society Virtual Community Fair. Mandatory lead pipe replacement.
-
Pep Talk Hotline From KindergartnersCall this hotline, you won't be disappointed.
-
Need to Know: Virtual Healthcare, Lotto Max, Tampon TuesdayLong-term virtual healthcare strategy. Yorkton resident wins $20M jackpot on lottery ticket. Tampon Tuesday campaign started yesterday.
-
Need to Know: Spring Leisure Guide, Ice Shacks, HRF Bonus PrizeSpring Leisure Guide registration opens today. One Week before Ice Shacks Need to be removed. HRF Bonus Prize Deadline.
-
Need to Know: Telemiracle Total, Pilot Course, Spring Leisure GuideTeleMiracle 46 sets records! Sask Polytech Teaching Pilots. Spring Leisure Guide Offers Fun and Affordable Programs for Everyone.
-
Need to Know: TeleMiracle, HRF Home Lottery, Humane SocietyTeleMiracle 46 is here! HRF Home Lottery House Open For Viewings. Humane Society – Reduced Dog Adoption Fees.
-
Need to Know: Ice Fishing Shacks, Humane Society Adoptions, Evraz Name ChangeIce Fishing Shacks removal. Humane Society – Reduced Dog Adoption Fees. Regina's Evraz Place to be renamed the 'REAL District'.