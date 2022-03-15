Need to Know: LIT Returns, End of Outdoor Rinks, Ice Shacks

Scaled down Luther Invitational Tournament is Returning

The 2022 Luther Invitational tournament is back on! After canceling in February the tournament will return March 22nd – 23rd in a scaled down version.

Usually showcasing 8 senior girls and boys teams this year will feature four local teams to participate in each division.

Outdoor Rink Maintenance to End

As temperatures continue to warm up we get ready to say goodbye to outdoor rinks.

The City announced their rink maintenance program ends for the season this Friday (March 18th).

Ice Shacks Need to be removed today

Anglers must take down their ice fishing shelters today, the environment ministry says.

The deadlines are today (March 15th) south of Highway 16 and March 31st north of the highway.