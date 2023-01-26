Need to Know: Low Income Affordability Programs, Sask Drive Project, Free Programs for Kids

Low Income Affordability Programs Now Available

The City of Regina now offers three new programs to support low-income households with a senior or a person living with a disability. The three programs - the Low Income Municipal Property Tax Deferral Program, the High Efficiency Water Retrofit Program, and the Water Utility Rebate Program – are designed to help participants stay in their homes longer and make utility payments more affordable.

Each program has specific eligibility criteria, but in general, households that meet the following criteria may be eligible:

The household owns the property or has its own utility account, as applicable

The total before-tax income of everyone in the home age 18 and older is less than or equal to Statistics Canada’s Before-Tax Low Income Cut-Off

There is at least one senior citizen or person living with a disability in the household

The Water Utility Rebate Program allows eligible households to receive a rebate on their monthly utility bill. The rebate is approximately $20 per month at $0.66/day. Households with a very low income (less than or equal to half the Before-Tax Low Income Cut-Off) may be eligible to receive an enhanced rebate of approximately $40 per month.

The High Efficiency Water Retrofit Program provides eligible households with support to obtain water efficiency audits and installation of items such as a high-efficiency toilet, showerheads, and faucets to reduce water usage.

The Low Income Municipal Property Tax Deferral Program allows eligible households to defer a portion of their municipal property taxes. Participants are permitted to defer $600, $1,200 or the incremental increase in municipal taxes from the prior year.

Visit Regina.ca/affordability for specific program details and information on how to apply.

Saskatchewan Drive Corridor Project

The Saskatchewan Drive Corridor Project is a priority due to aging and deteriorating infrastructure, increasing traffic volumes and lack of safe pedestrian travel areas. The aim is to also improve the function, safety, connectivity, land use and overall beautification of Saskatchewan Drive. The Project will create a better experience for all users and support investment and redevelopment to create more vibrancy along the corridor.

Join us for a Public Information Session When: February 8, 2023, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: The Studio at Cornwall Centre (located on the main floor, across from The SaskTel Store and next to the Security Office)

Once approved by City Council, the Project will move forward in three design and construction phases:

Phase I: Heritage neighbourhood section of Saskatchewan Drive Corridor

Phase II: Downtown section of Saskatchewan Drive Corridor

Phase III: Cathedral neighbourhood section of Saskatchewan Drive Corridor

The City will continue to provide updates and engagement opportunities as the project progresses.

For more click here

Free Programs for Children & Youth

There is still time to register for Free Evening Youth Program!

This program creates fun group activities for youth ages 10-14 of all abilities, through recreation, sports, arts and games.

With 10 locations around the city, your kids are sure to love it.

Details here