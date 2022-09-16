Need to Know: Luke Combs tickets, Buckets and Borders, Football Weekend

Luke Combs Tickets on Sale this Morning

Luke Combs World Tour 2023 with Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Calvary, Brent Cobb

Saturday June 3, 2023 | Commonwealth Stadium. Edmonton



Ticksts on sale Friday September 16, 10 am local, through ticketmaster.ca

Buckets and Borders Grand Opening

This Sunday, September 18th Bucket and Borders will be celebrating the completion of their newest court and you’re all invited.

Stop by Regent Park, 3600 McKinley Avenue for a BBQ, music, and of course basketball at the new court, The Yard.

All happening from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Football Weekend kicks off tonight

This exciting weekend will begin with the Roughriders Lights Out Game tonight, September 16th against the Edmonton Elks and continue through Saturday when the Saskatoon Hilltops visit the Regina Thunder in the afternoon and the Huskies play the Rams Saturday evening.

Fans will be able to buy bundled ticket packages for all three games during Football Weekend in Saskatchewan, with special student sections at the Roughrider game set aside for Hilltops and Huskies fans and Thunder and Rams fans to sit among friends and fellow supporters.

After visiting the Party in the Park and taking in the Rider Lights Out game on Friday night, fans are encouraged to spend the whole day at Mosaic Stadium and the REAL District on Saturday where Confederation Park will come alive with activities including an outdoor concert between the two games.