Need to Know: Mascot Vote, Dog Parks, Tickets Prices going up

Regina Red Sox New Mascot

The Regina Red Sox are making Currie Field the "fun" place to be this summer!

They’re looking for your help to pick their mascot! Cast your vote here! http://ow.ly/LKgQ50InKmg

The City is looking at more Dog Parks

The city's executive committee continued to discuss more off-leash dog parks with A.E. Wilson Park as a potential space.

If approved, the designated space at A.E. Wilson Park in northwest Regina would include paved asphalt pathways and make it Regina's first accessible off-leash area.

The proposed off-leash dog park would be fully fenced and located west of the Jack Hamilton Arena.

Sask. residents to pay PST on event tickets this fall

Effective Oct. 1, 2022, the current six per cent Provincial Sales Tax (PST) will be expanded to include admission and entertainment charges, following the federal Goods and Services Tax (GST) base.

Some examples of types of charges that will become PST taxable include, but are not limited to: