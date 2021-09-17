Need To Know: Masks, Dog Parks and Riders

Mandatory masks will be required for all indoor public spaces starting today.



A proof-of-vaccination policy will be implemented beginning Oct. 1st. Proof of vaccination or a negative test will be required at establishments including restaurants, casinos, movie theatres and indoor facilities hosting ticketed sporting events.



The mask order could be lifted late October after the new vaccination policy has been in place for a few weeks.



An exemption for the masking order will be indoor youth sports while participants are actively engaged in activity.

Ross Industrial Off-Leash Dog Park will be temporarily closed for about two weeks to address standing water issues. Construction on drainage improvements is expected to start on Monday, September 20, weather dependent.



Updates to reduce standing water include installing materials such as drainage rock under crusher dust. During this closure residents are asked to stay out of the off-leash area to ensure everyone’s safety.



Visit Regina.ca/dogparks to find other parks to visit, including seven seasonal off-leash areas which are now open.

The Riders are back! They'll be taking on the Toronto Argonauts today. Cody Fajardo will be starting after that head injury last week.



Meanwhile, the Riders will be without A.C. Leonard for Friday’s game. The defensive lineman was suspended for one more game Thursday; the league citing “verbal abuse and unacceptable behavioUr towards the doping control officers.”