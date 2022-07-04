Need to Know: McDonald's Ends Free drink Stickers, Riders Signing, Swoop Flights

McDonald's Canada to end 'free hot drink' stickers on cups

The days of collecting stickers from cups and claiming a hot drink after purchasing six will soon be a thing of the past at McDonald’s locations across Canada.

The company announced on its website the ending of its loyalty program, saying that starting August 2022, McDonald’s locations will no longer be serving beverages in cups with stickers and reward cards.

However, the rewards cards will remain valid through Dec. 31, 2023 and can be redeemed at all participating McDonald’s restaurants in Canada until then.

While the separate My McDonalds’ app-based loyalty scheme, in which you get a free drink after collecting enough points, will continue, "McCafé rewards cards and rewards stickers cannot be transferred to the app, and have no cash value.”

Riders make move to bolster kick return game

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have acquired American receiver and kick returner Mario Alford from the Montreal Alouettes. In exchange, the Riders sent a sixth round draft pick in the 2023 CFL draft to Montreal.

Alford signed with Montreal in September of 2019, playing nine games with the team over two seasons. In that short time, he’s shown explosive speed, scoring three punt-return touchdowns in 15 CFL games.

The move bolsters the Riders return game by allowing Jamal Morrow to concentrate on his running back spot and decrease some of his workload.

Here's where you can fly on Swoop from Saskatchewan

The ‘ultra low fare’ carrier Swoop entered the Saskatchewan air travel market earlier in June and currently serves three domestic routes out of Regina and Saskatoon.

Swoop currently offers flights to Toronto, Edmonton and Winnipeg from Saskatchewan’s two major airports.

The routes are currently biweekly, with flights on Wednesday and Saturday every week.

Prices are expected to drop significantly in the fall.

Swoop is committed to Saskatchewan flights till the end of October, at which point it will evaluate how the first three routes are received and decide to expand from there.