Need to Know: McHappy Day, Farmers Market, Mosquito Control Program

Today is McHappy Day!

On McHappy Day, McDonald's® will donate a portion of ALL MENU ITEMS items all day will help RMHC families

First Wednesday Farmers Market

Kick off the season at the FIRST Wednesday market!

Vendor & Food Truck List:

https://reginafarmersmarket.ca/.../outdoor-farmers...

RFM @ Victoria Park

Wed & Sat, May 6 - Oct 7

9 am - 1 pm

Pat Fiacco Plaza, City Square (2190 Victoria Ave, Regina)

Organic Mosquito Control Program Now Underway

The City has started monitoring adult mosquitos, using 12 traps set up across Regina. Results of the count are made public at Regina.ca/mosquito and will be updated weekly.

Sampling and treating bodies of water in and around the city where mosquito larvae can be found is the best way to prevent, treat and control mosquitoes. City crews apply an organic product called Vectobac™ directly to bodies of water like ponds, ditches or large puddles. Vectobac™ is approved for use by Health Canada and is safe for birds and aquatic life, but it kills mosquito larvae within 24 hours.

Visit Regina.ca/mosquito to find out more about the Mosquito Control Program.