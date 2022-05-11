Need to Know: McHappy Day, STARS Lottery, Summer Leisure Guide

Today is McHappy Day!

On McHappy Day, a portion of proceeds from ALL menu items ALL DAY at McDonald's will support RMHC and there are more ways than ever to support!

For more details: https://www.rmhccanada.ca/news/49

STARS Lottery Has Officially Launched!

With each ticket you buy, you’re not just getting the chance to win 2,208 prizes valued at over $4 million, including two grand prize dream homes valued at over $1.3 million each, you’re funding our life-saving operations, tools and training.

You’re giving our patients a second chance at life.

For tickets and details: https://sk.starslottery.ca/

Classes and Activities Added to Spring/Summer Leisure Guide

The weather is warming up and summer is right around the corner! Additional classes have now been added to Regina’s Spring/Summer Leisure Guide to offer more fun activities for all ages and abilities.

There are hundreds of fun, affordable and inclusive activities to choose from. Both drop-in and registered programs are available and set to run from June through August.

Mark your calendars. Registration starts at 7 a.m. on May 17 for residents and May 19 for non-residents. You can register online at Regina.ca/recreation or by calling 306-777-PLAY (7529).