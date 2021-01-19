Need to Know: Mental Health, Movies, & a Pump Track

Farmer and Rancher Mental Health (FARMh) initiative to identify key supports

Saskatchewan Polytechnic is looking for volunteers to take part in the Saskatchewan Farmer and Rancher Mental Health (FARMh) initiative

The goals of phase one of the study are to identify the key features needed for a mental health support system for Saskatchewan farmers and ranchers. This information will be used to develop a farm-culture friendly mental health program in phase two of the FARMh initiative.

To participate in the study, farmers and/or ranchers must own or lease their farm or ranch and be working on their farm or ranch. Participants must be over 18 and live in Saskatchewan. For more information about this study or to volunteer please contact Michelle Pavloff, Sask Polytech research chair for rural health, at Michelle.Pavloff@saskpolytech.ca or 1-639-414-FARM (3276). This project has been approved by the University of Saskatchewan Research Ethics Board (REB # 2174).

New movie Donkeyhead being filmed in Regina

Filming began in Regina on Monday for a new feature-length film by Canadian actor and writer Agam Darshi.

Making her directorial debut in Donkeyhead, Darshi was cast in the 2016 film Chokeslam, which was also shot in Regina and was also produced by Saskatchewan company Karma Film.

Filming will run into mid-February.

Community group hoping to install Regina’s first pump track this summer

Pending approval from Regina City council the Lakeview Community Association could be bring Regina’s first pump track!

A Pump track is a twisting, curving, rising, falling and rolling course primarily used by cyclists.

Plans will be presented to the city’s operations and community services committee this week.