Need to Know: Mike Babcock, Telemiracle this weekend, Cook Residence

NHL's Mike Babcock set to coach University of Saskatchewan Huskies

Former NHL head coach Mike Babcock has been named the new coach of the University of Saskatchewan Huskies men's hockey team, the school announced Saturday.

In a release, the university said Babcock will coach the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis for the next two seasons.

The university said Babcock will begin his new role in May 2021. He will replace Dave Adolph, who announced his retirement in December after coaching the Huskies for 27 years.

This weekend TeleMiracle 45 will take place starting on Saturday!

Telemiracle 45 will take place February 27th-28th airing on CTV and live streamed on telemiralce.com

50/50 tickets are available until Friday at 4:00 PM. The total is currently over $180 thousand dollars with the winner taking half.

Regina commission unanimously denies application to allow Cook Residence be turned into condos

The Regina Planning Commission unanimously rejected an application to allow the historic Cook Residence to be redeveloped into condos — an application that will now go to city council on Feb. 24 for a final vote.

The building's owner, has proposed redeveloping the residence into a 16-unit apartment complex. The property was designated a municipal heritage property in October 2019.