Need To Know: Milky Way, HRF Early Bird Deadline, Regina Spring Show

Milky Way Ice Cream to open for the season

Milky Way Ice Cream is set to open its windows for the 2023 season at 11 a.m. on Friday.

The long-running ice cream stand made the announcement on Facebook Thursday evening.

Located at 910 Victoria Ave., the shop usually opens in early March and closes in mid October.

Milky Way has been a dessert staple in the Queen City since it first opened in 1956.

HRF Early Bird Prize Deadline

Today is the deadline for the Hospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery Early Bird Prize!

Make sure you grab your tickets at hrfhomelottery.com for a chance at a Private Island getaway!

Spend seven nights on a private island in Belize with 7 friends

Regina Spring Home Show

The Regina Spring Show home is a week away! So whether you are giving your home a facelift, building new, renovating, landscaping, or seeking maintenance the Spring Home Show is the perfect event to attend for inspiration to get started!

Discover aisles of exhibits to see what’s new for inside and outside of your home. Take home fresh ideas & design trends!

It runs March 31 - April 2, 2023 at the Viterra International Trade Centre – REAL District. Listen for your chance to win a family pack of four ticket on the air today and early next week.