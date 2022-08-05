Need To Know: Mini Doughnuts, Back To School Contest, Country Music QCX

Charity mini-donut eating contest at the Ex will raise money for the Regina Food Bank.

The Queen City Ex has announced that none other than Joey Chestnut, fresh off defending his Nathan's hot dog eating title on July 4, will be in Regina for the donut eating event. It is presented by SaskTel and the Regina Food Bank, and takes place on Friday, Aug. 5, at 5:30 p.m. on the Original 16 Stage.

The event is looking to raise money for the Regina Food Bank. The call is out for community leaders to raise a minimum of $1,000 to join the competition. Last year we experienced a 49 per cent increase in food bank users, serving 12,505 children, youth and adults across Regina. Food insecurity is continuing to rise, and we can only rise to the challenge of meeting the needs of our community thanks to our donors and community investment partners like REAL District.”

Donors can visit reginafoodbank.ca to support the competitors reaching their pledge goal. Those hoping to see Chestnut in competition can get a QCX pass for Friday at the Ex, which includes admission to this event. For tickets and more information go to queencityex.com.

Back To School Cash Contest

Most kids dread it.. most parents love it. Back to school.

Pure Country ninety two seven has teamed up with Factory Optical, Northgate Mall, and Reinhardt Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning to help lighten the cost of getting an education with the pure country back to school cash break

(Starting Monday) Visit Factory Optical for a chance to win the grand prize of two thousand dollars plus two hundred and fifty bucks to spend at Factory Optical.

The pure country back to school cash break for Factory Optical and pure country ninety two seven

Find all the details on line at pure country ninety two seven dot ca

Country Music Takes over the QCX Stage this weekend

Canadian country artist Tim Hicks is scheduled to perform tonight on the outdoor stage at the Queen City Exhibition.The four-time Juno nominee debuted in 2012 and was named the Canadian Country Music Association’s Rising Star in 2014. Some of the Ontario native’s biggest hits include: Loud, Slide Over, What A Song Should Do, and No Truck Song. Hicks is to be joined at QCX by Manitoba-born country singer Kendra Kay.

Tomorrow Tenille Arts is coming home to Saskatchewan as the latest addition to the outdoor stage at the Queen City Exhibition. The Weyburn native is slated to headline QCX’s Saturday night show on Aug. 6, joined by fellow country singer Tebey.

Arts, one of the rising stars in country music, received a 2022 Juno nomination for country album of the year (Girl to Girl). She was also nominated for best new country artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards and best new female artist at the Academy of Country Music Awards. She was a finalist for female artist-of-the-year and fans’ choice honours at the 2021 Canadian Country Music Association awards.