Need To Know: Minimum Wage, Rams Win, National Truth And Reconciliation Day

As of October 1, Saskatchewan’s minimum wage has officially increased to $13.

The increase was announced in May of this year by the Saskatchewan Government, which marked a departure from the indexation formula that would have been used to calculate changes.

It was also announced that the minimum wage would increase again at the start of October in 2023 to $14 and then again to $15 on October 1, 2024.

Although, Saskatchewan still has the lowest minimum wage in the country compared to all other provinces

Rams clinch playoff berth with win over Alberta

The University of Regina Rams have punched their ticket to the Canada West playoffs for the first time since 2017 with a 19-14 win over the University of Alberta Golden Bears on Sunday afternoon at Leibel Field.

The Rams now enter their bye-week. They return to action on Saturday, Oct. 15th against the University of Saskatchewan Huskies in Saskatoon.

Over 12,000 people gathered in Mosaic Stadium for National Truth and Reconciliation Day

The Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL), City Officials, and the Chief of Cowessess First Nation partnered up to host Regina’s largest gathering for the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.Yesterday on September 29th, over 12,000 students, teachers, staff, and residents overtook Mosaic Stadium for the 5-hour event.

The organizers of the event said they believe that it was the largest gathering in Canada to ever come together for truth and reconciliation and it was the first time all of the school boards in Regina had students gathered in one place.