Need to Know: Miracle Treat Day, New Ball Stadium, New Pool

Today (Oct. 28th) is Miracle Treat Day!

Buy a Blizzard from Dairy Queen and bring healing and hope to local kids!

For every Blizzard purchased today participating locations will donate net proceeds to their local Children’s Miracle Network member Hospital.

Regina city council denies $100K ballpark feasibility commitment, looks to REAL for further assessment

Regina city council has voted against committing to feasibility work on a proposal for a new baseball stadium in the city, but approved equesting the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) provide an assessment quote.

Thirteen delegations, including representatives from a handful of Saskatchewan baseball organizations, spoke to Regina city council on Wednesday afternoon over the proposed 3,500 seat baseball stadium's development.

After a lengthy discussion, council mirrored the committee’s vote of 7-3 to deny the request.

According to administration, entering into the letter would not come with "binding obligations" for the city but could have a cost of up to $100,000 for the city's portion of exploratory work.

The stadium would serve as a new home for the Western Canadian Baseball League's Regina Red Sox through Living Sky Sports and Entertainment (LSSE). The initial concept plan saw the stadium being built at the vacant rail yards on Dewdney Ave. with an estimated cost of $22-25 million.

Public Engagement Opportunity for Potential New Indoor Pool

Earlier this month, the City of Regina began a feasibility study exploring a new indoor pool facility at the site of the Sportplex. The next stage of the community research and consultation launched with an online questionnaire available to the public.

The City is looking for input on planning the pool, including current aquatics use and priorities for future aquatic programming.

40,000 randomly selected households in Regina already received a mailed access code to an online survey. Residents who have filled out the coded access survey do not need to fill out the public questionnaire.

To share your initial input on the potential new indoor pool, visit Regina.ca/indooraquatics and respond to the questionnaire by November 8, 2021.