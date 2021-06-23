Need to Know: Mixing Vaccines, Red Cross App and Mosquito Numbers

A reminder from the SHA- mixing vaccines is a good thing!

This week in Saskatchewan, more clinics will be offering the Moderna vaccine.

For example, you can mix Pfizer with Moderna as your 2nd dose. Or AstraZeneca and a second dose of Moderna.

It can even stimulate a better immune response by mixing. This approach may better protect people from emerging variants as well.



The app helps you maintain your first aid skills & respond to everyday emergencies.

The app offers:

Simple, step-by-step instructions guide you through everyday first aid scenarios.

Fully integrated with 911, so you can call EMS from the app at any time.

Videos and animations to help you sharpen your first aid skills.

Safety tips for everything from severe winter weather to hurricanes, earthquakes and tornadoes, to help you prepare for emergencies.

Preloaded content means you have instant access to all safety information at any time, even without reception or an Internet connection.

Interactive quizzes allow you to earn badges that you can share with your friends and show off your lifesaving knowledge.

Look for the 'First Aid App' in the app store!

Time to check if there's any standing water around your property.

The city has 12 traps around the city and two traps outside the city. Normally around this time of year we see about 21 mosquitoes per trap.

Right now in the city we're getting around 98 mosquitoes per trap.

To help prevent mosquitoes in neighbourhoods, the city is reminding residents to remove any standing water from their yards, as well as keeping grass short to minimize the chance for mosquitoes populations to grow.