Need to Know: Miyo-wîcîwitowin Day, Pat's Leadership Group, Flu Shots

Miyo-wîcîwitowin Day Takes Place Sept. 29

Miyo-wîcîwitowin Day will take place on Sept. 29 at Mosaic Stadium. 16,000 high school students, business leaders and members of the public are expected to be a part of this historic event. Never before have so many people gathered to discuss Truth and Reconciliation.

To find the full schedule, ticket details, and more information https://wewalktogether.ca/

Connor Bedard becomes youngest captain in Pats' history

The Regina Pats have named Connor Bedard the 81st captain in team history.

Bedard also becomes the youngest captain in franchise history at 17 years and two months of age, surpassing Barret Jackman who was named captain at 17 years and 11 months old.

The Pats announced their full leadership group for the 2022-23 season on Thursday, defenceman Luke Bateman and forwards Cole Dubinsky and Braxton Whitehead will serve as alternate captains.

Here's when flu shots will be available in Sask.

Flu vaccines will be available at Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) clinics, participating pharmacies and doctors’ offices starting Oct. 11.

Any resident aged six months and older are eligible to get the shot. The SHA website has a full list of flu vaccine clinics around the province.