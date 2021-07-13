Need to Know: MLB All-Star Anthem, Masks at the Airport, Snowbirds

Jess Moskaluke will sing the Canadian National Anthem at tonight’s MLB All-Star Game!

The 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game will be played on Tonight (Tuesday, July 13) at Coors Field in Denver, CO beginning at 6:00 PM SK time.

Snow Birds to pay honour to Cowessess First Nation

The Snow Birds will fly over the former residential school site at Cowessess First Nation, at 10:20, where the remains of Indigenous children have been found. This is to express our sincere respect and solidarity with Indigenous peoples across Canada.

Regina Airport Authority has Eased Mask Restrictions but not entirely Lifted

If you are flying out of Regina you are no longer required to wear a mask in the lobby, near baggage claim, or waiting for a flight.

There are some federally mandated requirements for mask use which include the pre-board screening area (on the second floor), going through the security process, lining up and boarding, and while on an aircraft.