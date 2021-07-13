Need to Know: MLB All-Star Anthem, Masks at the Airport, Snowbirds
Jess Moskaluke will sing the Canadian National Anthem at tonight’s MLB All-Star Game!
The 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game will be played on Tonight (Tuesday, July 13) at Coors Field in Denver, CO beginning at 6:00 PM SK time.
Snow Birds to pay honour to Cowessess First Nation
The Snow Birds will fly over the former residential school site at Cowessess First Nation, at 10:20, where the remains of Indigenous children have been found. This is to express our sincere respect and solidarity with Indigenous peoples across Canada.
Regina Airport Authority has Eased Mask Restrictions but not entirely Lifted
If you are flying out of Regina you are no longer required to wear a mask in the lobby, near baggage claim, or waiting for a flight.
There are some federally mandated requirements for mask use which include the pre-board screening area (on the second floor), going through the security process, lining up and boarding, and while on an aircraft.
-
Need to Know: Takeaway Alcohol, Mayor Bet 2.0, Chance to win 25 k!With Restrictions Lifted SK Restaurants can no longer Sell Takeaway Alcohol, Mayor Vaccination Bet Volume 2.0 between Regina and Saskatoon, Pure Country’s 25 K Double Play starts today!!!
-
Need to Know: Dean Brody Tickets, Fire Bans, & Curling ChampionshipDean Brody tickets on Sale this morning at 10:00 AM, Fire ban for Sask. provincial parks and crown lands, Regina to host 2022 men's provincial curling championship.
-
Need to Know: Concert Announcement, WWCFL Returns, & Beetles!We have another concert announcement this morning at 8:00, Regina Riot return to the field Saturday, & City of Regina works to control leafy spurge weed with beetles!
-
Need to Know: Free Fishing, Regina and the Olympics, & MosquitosThis Weekend (July 10th-11th) is “Free Fishing Weekend” in Saskatchewan, Regina’s own Kenzie Priddell will represent Canada at the Olympics, Mosquito count is up 45 times in Regina compared to last year’s rate!
-
Need to Know: Rider Tickets, Albert Street UnderpassRoughrider’s single-game tickets now on Sale, Local Artists have begun work on the Albert Street Underpass, Google removes nine popular apps that stole users’ Facebook passwords.
-
Need to Know: #StickItToCOVID Victory, Riders Camp, Record TempsRegina Claims #StickItToCOVID Victory over Saskatoon, Riders announce training camp roster and schedule, 34 Sask. communities broke temperature records on Friday: Environment Canada.
-
Need to Know: Cool Down Spots, Breaking Records, Accessible CampingThere are multiple locations throughout Regina where cool down spaces can be offered in times of extreme heat, SaskPower breaks summer power demand record, & More Accessible Features are coming to SK Provincial Parks
-
Need to Know: Concert Announcement, Pats Schedule, Blueberry RecallA Couple concert announcements coming up this morning, The Regina Pats released their 34-game home regular season schedule, Food Recall Warning – Dole Brand Fresh Packed Blueberries recalled due to Cyclospora.
-
Need to Know: Camping Sites, In Person Racing, Visitor CentreNeed to Know: Saskatchewan Campsites are Nearly Booked Up for the Summer, In Person Racing Returning, & A New Visitor Centre is on the way for Buffalo Pound Provincial Park!