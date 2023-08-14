Need to Know: Mobility Assistive Golf Carts, I Love Regina Day, Fall Leisure Guide

Mobility assistive Golf Carts

Heading to the golf course, but need extra mobility support? The Lakeview Par 3 Golf Course is home to two mobility assistive golf carts, no rental fee required! The carts feature accessible hand controls and a seat that adjusts to move you into a semi-standing position.



For more information or to fill out an application, visit https://bit.ly/3ChfXtW

I Love Regina Day this Weekend

Join in the fun to celebrate I Love Regina Day! Enjoy a day in Victoria Park to check out our community exhibitors, grab a burger, watch some fabulous performances, and learn about what Regina has to offer! This is a free event and all are welcome!

2023 Event Information

Event Schedule

8:30 a.m. - I Love Regina Run & Walk starts!

9 a.m.

Regina Farmers' Market

Exhibitors and Children's activities begin

Summer in the Square with Regina Downtown BID

10:30 a.m.

Program begins on the Plaza stage with live local entertainment

Face Painting in Victoria Park

Free treats and give-aways

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Free BBQ – while quantities last

2 p.m. - Event ends

City Offers Exciting Programming with Fall Leisure Guide

The Fall Leisure Guide is now available online with registration starting tomorrow (August 15th) at 7 a.m. for residents and Thursday, August 17 for non-residents.

Each season, the City offers a wide range of engaging activities for residents. This fall, new classes include Inspiring Art for Young Minds for ages 6-9, How to Fit, a 6-week fitness class for ages 18 and up and Lifelong Yoga, a drop-in class for new or continuing yoga fans. The Fall Leisure Guide aims to celebrate diversity, promote wellness and foster togetherness among the community.

To ensure you don’t miss out on your preferred classes, create or sign into your online account at Regina Recreation Online before registration day. Use the step-by-step guide to add your preferred classes to your ‘wish list’. This will make check out easier on registration day and allow you to register for classes more quickly. Registration can be completed online or by calling 306-777-PLAY (7529).

Visit Regina.ca/recreation for more information on registering for programs or to view the online version of the Leisure Guide.