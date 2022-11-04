Need to Know: More Grey Cup details, Fill the Tent, Dry Shampoo recall

Grey Cup

Announced yesterday BC Lions will host the 111th Grey Cup in 2024!

Valley will be playing the kickoff show for November 20ths game

And rumor is that we should find out who will be playing halftime today…?

Fill the Tent – Donation Event

In Support of Awasiw: The Place of Hope at All Nations Hope Network, you can drop off winter clothing, toiletries, and non-perishable food items!

Drop offs can still be made inside Northgate Mall today and then tomorrow (Nov. 5th) at Regina Chip Repair Tent (outside Northgate Mall).

Monetary Donations Can be made online www.allnationshope.ca

Dry shampoo recall could lead to class-action lawsuits

After the brand Unilever filed a recall for more than 1.5 million dry shampoo products over the detection of a cancer-causing chemical, lawyers say customers are likely to take legal action especially as the number of incident reports related to the product increase.

Health Canada issued a recall in October for 1,574,426 dry shampoo products under popular drugstore brands like Dove, Bed Head TIGI and Tresemmé following the detection of the chemical benzene. Unilever said while it does not use benzene in its products, it issued the recall to be cautious.

This liquid chemical found in gasoline is a carcinogen and in cases of exposure to large amounts of it, can lead to cancers like leukemia or other life-threatening blood disorders. As of Wednesday, Health Canada has already reported more than 100 inquiries, incidents and injuries. Most of the incidents and injuries have involved irritation and allergic reactions following the use of the affected dry shampoo products.

For more: https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/dry-shampoo-recall-could-lead-to-class-action-lawsuits-lawyers-say-1.6136571