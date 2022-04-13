Need To Know: More Kinder products recalled, Campsite reservations

Even more Kinder chocolate products have been recalled in Canada over fears of salmonella contamination.

More products are being pulled from shelves with over 20 products on the recall list including Kinder Easter mini eggs and advent calendars. The products have been sold across Canada.



https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/certain-kinder-brand-chocolate-products-recalled-due-possible-salmonella-0



Health Canada is warning if you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor. If you have purchased the recalled products, toss them in the trash or return them to the location where they were purchased.



Campsite reservations for Saskatchewan provincial parks can be made starting next week.

Reservations for seasonal campsites open April 18, with reservations opening for nightly, Camp-Easy and group campsites April 19-26.

The province said a number of new features are now available on the reservation site, including campsite comparisons, saved favourites, print at home entry and upgraded maps.

Sask. Parks is also going to be offering themed days on weekends, which will include unique programming, special guests and hands-on experiences that are centered on the weekly theme in each park.

Reservations begin at 7 a.m. each day.

Donna and Alvin Bohn from Grenfell are 1 Million dollars richer! The bought a Western Max lottery ticket for the March 29 draw at Get It On The Way on Rochdale in Regina.

Donna said she saw that the winner was here, but it didn't click that she bought the ticket here.

The couple said they plan on using the money to finish rebuilding their house after a fire.