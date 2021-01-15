Need to Know: Morgan Wallen, Return to Hockey, Provincial Curling

Tonight at 7 pm we will be airing an iHeartRadio Morgan Wallen Album Release special celebrating the release of Dangerous: The Double Album.

We will also have digital downloads of the new album to giveaway with a chance for a 1 on 1 virtual Meet & Greet with Morgan by going to PureCountry927.com

Sask. Hockey Association says games unlikely to resume in province until the end of March

The Saskatchewan Hockey Association (SHA) said in an update to members Thursday that they shouldn't expect to play any hockey games until at least the end of March.

The current rules will continue, with training for eight players under 18 years of age allowed.

The update said the SHA is "currently reviewing the state of the game" and would be holding meetings with leagues in the next two weeks.

Saskatchewan cancels curling provincials after health officials reject curling bubble

Saskatchewan has become the latest province in a growing list that has cancelled its curling provincials to determine what team will head to the Scotties and Brier in the Calgary curling bubble.

That means last year's provincial champion and third-place finisher at the Brier, Matt Dunstone, will represent Saskatchewan.

Sherry Anderson is heading to the Scotties for the province. It'll be her 10th Scotties appearance. She is also the two-time defending women's world senior curling champion.

Check natural gas equipment and vents for snow and ice buildup

SaskEnergy is reminding customers to check their natural gas meters, external vents and rooftop heating equipment for snow and ice buildup. Homeowners and businesses are also reminded to work safely when clearing snow from around buildings, including rooftops, so as to not bury or damage natural gas meters or risers.

SaskEnergy’s natural gas equipment is designed to operate safely in Saskatchewan winters. However, each winter, SaskEnergy responds to gas leaks caused by damage to meters due to heavy snow, ice buildup, or improper snow removal. Ice buildup can also affect the operation of the natural gas regulator, which is a safety design feature which prevents pressure from building up on gas supply lines inside a facility.

In order to avoid damage, SaskEnergy has the following winter safety tips:

Keep the meter, regulator and shut-off valve free of snow and ice. Heavy amounts of snow or ice can cause damage to meter fittings and pipes.

Remove any built-up snow by hand – do not use a sharp instrument to scrape or chip off the ice or snow. Do not hit or kick the meter to break the ice or remove the snow build-up.

Do not use a snowplow or snow blower near your meter. Make sure you know where your gas meter is before you start your snow removal.

It is also important to keep chimneys and external vents free of snow and ice. This allows proper ventilation and air supply for equipment such as your furnace, blocked vents can lead to a buildup of carbon monoxide.

If you have any concerns about possibly damaging your natural gas equipment this winter, or think you smell natural gas, please contact SaskEnergy at 1-888-7000-GAS (427).