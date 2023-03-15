Need to Know: Mosaic Festival returns! Italian Star Deli's new location. Dewdney Rehabilitation

Regina's Mosaic festival to return

For the first time since 2019, Regina’s famous Mosaic – A Festival of Cultures will take place.

The event is set to run from June 1-3 with a total of 18 pavilions been confirmed so far.

Organizers are planning to bring back the festival’s original format that includes free transportation between pavilions.

Italian Star Deli opens new location

Regina’s Italian Star Deli has officially moved into its new building, celebrating a "soft opening" on Tuesday.

The iconic deli has been operating on the 1600 block of Victoria Avenue since 1966.

Its new location is not too far away, located right next door to the original building to be exact.

The new building is four times the size of the original and also includes an Italian style bakery.

Dewdney Avenue Corridor Rehabilitation Project

The City is hosting a Public Information Session to present the final design for the corridor on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at The Docks in the Weston Bakeries Building, 1377 Hamilton Street.

Upgrades will transform this section of Dewdney Avenue into a desirable landscaped roadway with improved safety and enhanced service levels to meet the growing needs of the community.

The project includes the design and construction of the surface and underground infrastructure. The design will be based upon the conceptual designs outlined within the Yards Neighbourhood PlanOpens in new window, (page 23), which were developed from feedback received through one of the most extensive public consultation processes in Regina’s history.

Construction is scheduled through the 2023 and 2024 construction seasons and will be phased to maintain traffic along Dewdney Avenue to minimize impacts to residents, businesses and commuters.

For more details: https://www.regina.ca/business-development/land-property-development/regina-revitalization/dewdney-avenue-rehabilitation/index.html