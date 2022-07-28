Need to Know: Mosquito Numbers, Restaurant Report Card, QCX

Regina Mosquito numbers are on the rise

After seeing rain over the last couple weeks we are going to see more mosquitos!

According to the latest traps from the City of Regina the counts are averaging about 107 mosquitoes per trap which is nearly three times the historical average.

Saskatchewan scores the lowest of the provinces on Restaurants Canada Report Card

Restaurants Canada gave Saskatchewan a C- when it comes to policy support for the hospitality sector which is the lowest grade across the Country.

The grade is based on how industry-friendly their liquor policy landscape is for bars and restaurants.

Alberta received the highest grade with a B+.

Queen City Ex Kicks Off in less than a Week



The Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) is excited to welcome fair-goers back to the Queen City Ex (QCX. The exhibition begins Wednesday, August 3 and runs to Sunday, August 7, at the REAL District. Gates are open at Noon - 11 p.m. daily.



Advanced tickets are available to purchase by visiting www.queencityex.com or any local Sherwood Co-op. Prices increase on August 3 at 12 a.m.



Advanced Passes (up to Aug. 3 at 12 a.m.): At the Gate:

Daytripper - $50 Daytripper - $68

Adult Admission - $14 Adult Admission - $18

Senior/Youth Admission - $10 Senior/Youth Admission - $14

Fast Pass - $20 Fast Pass - $25



*Wednesday, August 3 is $5 gate admission for everyone but must be purchased in advance, not available at the gate.



If you are looking for a safe and reliable way to get to the exhibition, check out the SGI Safe Ride Program. With a valid QCX ticket, you can ride Regina transit for free every day of the fair, thanks to SGI and the City of Regina.



For anyone heading to the August 3 soccer friendly match between the Sunderland AFC U23s and Toronto FC II at Mosaic Stadium, admission to the exhibition on Wednesday is included in the ticket price. Tickets are available here: https://www.ticketmaster.ca/event/11005CB4AB82574D.