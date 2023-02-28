Need to Know: Most Expensive Home in Regina, Coldest Night of the Year, How to see Jupiter and Mars

The 5 most expensive homes in Regina

Want to do some house day dreaming? The 5 most expensive homes in Regina for sale have been released with the most expensive topping out at close to $1.8 million!

Check out the link to browse through!

Coldest Night of the Year Fundraiser

Saturday night saw the YWCA host its eighth annual Coldest Night of the Year walk! With 150 walkers the event was able to raise over $51 thousand dollars for YWCA’s My Aunt’s Place.

Donations continue to grow as they will be accepted until the end of March!

Check out the link to donate!

How to see Jupiter and Venus

Just after sunset on Wednesday, Jupiter and Venus will appear to embrace in the evening sky.

As the two brightest objects in our sky after the sun and moon, the planets Venus and Jupiter should be clearly visible to most Canadians if the clouds allow it, including those in cities.

They will appear clearly distinct but very close together, almost as though they're "nudging" or "kissing." To catch the celestial dance, be sure to have an unobstructed view, then look west about 10 minutes after sunset to find Venus emerging from the twilight.