Need to Know: Most Popular Vehicle, SK Home Prices, High School Students Free Transit

The Most Popular Vehicle in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan’s pickup truck population currently accounts for 35.66 per cent of the total vehicle count in the province.

This large market share is nothing new, as the percentage has barely changed since the start of the 2000’s.

The Ford F150 Supercrew 4WD takes the top spot with 40,711 trucks of that specific model and option being registered in the province.

When all of the different versions of the Ford F150 in the province are combined, the total rises to 62,345.

TOP TEN TRUCK MODELS IN SASKATCHEWAN (SGI REGISTRATION STATISTICS)

Ford F150 – 62,345

Ram 1500 – 39,998

Chevy Silverado – 35,149

GMC Sierra 1500 – 31,304

Chevy Silverado 2500 – 21,904

Ford F350 – 16,468

Ram 2500 – 11,246

Ford F250 – 10,270

Ram 3500 – 9,759

Saskatchewan is now the Most Affordable Province to buy a House

This April saw prices in New Brunswick jump $141,500 from three years ago and at $313,700 have now caught and passed prices in Saskatchewan, which now has the cheapest house prices among provinces at $295,000.

In Canada the benchmark selling price of a home in April was $746,146.

High school students launch petition for fare free transit

High school students around Regina have launched a petition calling on the city to provide fare free transit for all people 18-years old and younger.

Students from a number of schools joined groups Fridays for Future and Regina Energy Transition on Tuesday at the Hampton Hub restaurant to raise awareness about the petition.

The city’s Transit Master Plan proposes free rides for youth 12 and under, but the petition is asking the city to expand that to include high school students as well.

The petition, which has more than 200 signatures, will be presented to council at an executive committee meeting on June 22.

Anyone wanting to sign the petition can contact Fridays for Future or Regina Energy Transition.