Need to Know: Mothers Day Flowers, Fishing Season, Crosswalks

Riverside Mothers Day Flowers

Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemeteries are honouring the memory of all mothers on Mother's Day with complimentary carnations.

For those wishing to place a carnation on their mother's memorial, they will be available at Riverside Memorial Park Cemetery, Administration Office, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 8th. 815 Assiniboine Ave. East

Fishing Season Opens Today

The 2022 fishing season opens today (May 5th) for lakes and rivers south of Prince Albert.

Some changes include annual licenses going up this year from $37 to $43 & the option for three and five day licenses in all zones across the province.

Licenses can be purchased at Saskatchewan.ca/fishing

City of Regina increasing touchless crosswalk signals

The city is planning the installation of around 55 new signal systems.

The new accessible signals would have touchless activation buttons along with audio elements that will indicated when signals are active and which direction.

Currently 17 intersections in Regina already have a touchless system installed.