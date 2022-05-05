Need to Know: Mothers Day Flowers, Fishing Season, Crosswalks
Riverside Mothers Day Flowers
Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemeteries are honouring the memory of all mothers on Mother's Day with complimentary carnations.
For those wishing to place a carnation on their mother's memorial, they will be available at Riverside Memorial Park Cemetery, Administration Office, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 8th. 815 Assiniboine Ave. East
Fishing Season Opens Today
The 2022 fishing season opens today (May 5th) for lakes and rivers south of Prince Albert.
Some changes include annual licenses going up this year from $37 to $43 & the option for three and five day licenses in all zones across the province.
Licenses can be purchased at Saskatchewan.ca/fishing
City of Regina increasing touchless crosswalk signals
The city is planning the installation of around 55 new signal systems.
The new accessible signals would have touchless activation buttons along with audio elements that will indicated when signals are active and which direction.
Currently 17 intersections in Regina already have a touchless system installed.
-
Need to Know: Farmers Market, World Juniors, Humane SocietyFarmers Market Opens Tomorrow! Regina, Saskatoon fall short on 2023 World Juniors bid. Regina Humane Society breaks ground on new animal care centre.
-
Need to Know: Red Sox Volunteers, Free Gym Memberships, Farmers MarketRegina Red Sox looking for Volunteers. Planet Fitness offering Free Gym Memberships for High Schoolers. Farmers Market Opens this Weekend.
-
Need to Know: Free Compost, Golf Courses, RidersFree Compost Available for Regina Residents. City Golf Course Bookings officially open. Rider tickets will go on sale this morning!
-
Need to Know: Worst Roads, Riders Tickets, New ExhibitThe list for CAAs Saskatchewan’s Worst Roads is officially out! Riders Tickets Going on Sale tomorrow. North America’s Largest Indigenous Modern Beadwork exhibit opened in Regina.
-
Need to Know: City Golf Courses, SK Worst Roads, Deadline for HRFCity Golf Courses opening up. Saskatchewan’s Worst Roads voting ends tomorrow. HRF deadline is tonight at midnight.
-
Need to Know: Street Sweeping, Tick Season, CFL Rule ChangesStreet sweeping starts up again today. Tick season is here and this online system could help you. CFL rule changes focus on game speed, offence.
-
Need to Know: Big Game Draw, Crime Up, Touchdown AtlanticSaskatchewan’s Big Game Draw for 2022 will open Sunday. Regina Crime up slightly in 2021 compared to 2020. Riders sell out Touchdown Atlantic.
-
Need to Know: Regina Red Sox Mascot, Stapleton Tickets, COVID BoostersRegina Red Sox new Mascot. More Stapleton Tickets Released. COVID booster eligibility expanding.
-
Need to Know: Gopher Control, Outdoor Fields, Campsite ReservationCity of Regina’s Gopher Control Program Begins. Outdoor Sporting Event Start Dates Pushed Back. Sask Parks Campsite Reservation Dates.