Need to Know: Name That Sound, Adoption Event, Back To School

Name That Sound Returns!

$5000 Name That Sound for Campion College and Extreme Hockey makes it return on Tuesday.

Listen for the sound and cue to call at 7:35am, 8:35am, 3:35pm and 6:35pm

$50 per play. The pot goes up with each incorrect guess and incorrect guesses will be up at pure country 927 dot ca

Humane Society Adoption Event

Until Sunday, ALL DOG ADOPTION FEES ARE ONLY $50!

Unearth your very own furry treasure as you explore a world of dog adventurers seeking their forever homes. Just like Indiana Jones, these canines are brimming with courage, loyalty, and a thirst for exhilarating escapades.

Adoptions still include spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, tattoo, microchip, and a post-adoption veterinary exam!

Join us for heart-pounding thrills and adoptions - where every tail-wagging explorer you encounter may be your co-star in your own epic tale of life and adventure!

Playing until Sunday only - see all adventurers here: https://reginahumanesociety.ca/adoptions/

Back To School Contest

Pure Country ninety two seven and Factory Optical could help with burden of sending kids back to school.

The Pure Country Back-To-School Cash break gives you the chance to win some cash toward some new eyewear plus some more dough to put towards school supplies!

The Pure Country Back to School Cash Break, powered by Factory Optical



Scan the QR Code at any Factory Optical in Regina to enter

Get all the contest details at pure country ninety two seven dot ca