Need to Know: Name that Sound Blitz Day! SK Winter games! Humane Society 50/50

Name that Sound – BLITZ DAY!!!

We will still have two regular plays this morning at 7:35 and 8:35 AM with the money locked in at $3,650!

If we don’t have a winner at either of those times we’ll open up the phone lines and take as many calls as we can until we get a winner!

Saskatchewan Winter Games

The 2023 Saskatchewan Winter Games are running until February 25th in Regina!

Come to spectate or cheer as the entire province descends to Queen City for a week-long celebration of sport, community, and culture. Nearly 1,800 young athletes from every corner of Saskatchewan will compete in 17 different winter sports at venues all across the city and beyond.

For more details: https://saskgames.ca/winter

Humane Society 50/50

Go BIG So They Go HOME!

Cash in on the all-new 50/50 Draw in support of the 35th Annual Regina Humane Society Telethon, presented by Access Communications!

Saskatchewan residents can now help our animals and have the chance to take home half of the final jackpot – to a maximum prize of $15,000!

Every ticket purchased helps heal, feed and care for animals who have nowhere else to turn.

The winner will be announced live on the Telethon, Sunday, March 19, 2023, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Access NOW TV and live-streamed at myaccess.ca/rhs.

Get your tickets before they’re sold out -https://reginahumanesociety.rafflenexus.com/