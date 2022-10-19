Need to Know: Name that Sound Blitz, Phone Scam, Pats News

Name That Sound Blitz Day!!!

We will play one more official play this morning at 7:35AM with caller 15 getting to play for $3,150! If we DO NOT find a winner we will open up our phone lines and BLITZ (306-936-0927) until a winner is found or until 6:40 pm at which time we’ll pause and then start again the next day!

See incorrect guesses here:

https://www.iheartradio.ca/purecountry/regina/contests/pure-country-s-name-that-sound-1.18480247

Phone scam claims recipient close contact of someone with monkeypox: SHA

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is advising residents of a phone scam claiming the recipient is a close contact to someone with monkeypox.

On social media posts, the SHA said if prompted by the caller to press a number, hang up and do not press any numbers.

The SHA said there is no known case of monekypox in the province.

Pats News

Regina Pats 2006-born forward Jaxsin Vaughan has been selected to play for Hockey Canada at the upcoming 2022 National Under-17 World Hockey Challenge, which will take place in Langley and Delta, B.C., from November 3-12.