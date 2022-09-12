Need To Know: Name That Sound, CCMA Winners, Smile Cookies

Name That Sound

Pure Country 92.7 Name that Sound is back!!!

Play 4 times every weekday at 7:35am, 8:35am, 3:35pm and 6:35pm. Every incorrect guess we will put $50 in to the pot! All guesses will put on our website for you to see

The 2022 Canadian Country Music Awards hit Calgary on Sunday, Sept. 11 for a star-studded 40th anniversary celebration.

Check out the winners from the big night of music and entertainment.

Entertainer of the Year

Tenille Townes

Ford F-150 Album of the Year

Masquerades — Tenille Townes

Spotify Female Artist of the Year

Tenille Townes

Group or Duo of the Year

The Reklaws

Male Artist of the Year

Dallas Smith

Rising Star

Andrew Hyatt

Single of the Year

“Girl Who Didn’t Care” — Tenille Townes

Smile Cookies

Get ready to support Regina Food Bank as the charity partner for #smilecookie, September 19 - 25.

One-hundred per cent of Smile Cookie proceeds from 19 local Tim Hortons stores will be donated to Regina Food Bank to feed people who live with food insecurity. The hand decorated, chocolate chunk treats raise money for charities from coast-to-coast-to-coast.

Give everyone a reason to smile. When you buy a Smile Cookie, for only $1.25 you're buying three meals for someone in our community