Need To Know: Name That Sound, CCMA Winners, Smile Cookies
Name That Sound
Pure Country 92.7 Name that Sound is back!!!
Play 4 times every weekday at 7:35am, 8:35am, 3:35pm and 6:35pm. Every incorrect guess we will put $50 in to the pot! All guesses will put on our website for you to see
The 2022 Canadian Country Music Awards hit Calgary on Sunday, Sept. 11 for a star-studded 40th anniversary celebration.
Check out the winners from the big night of music and entertainment.
Entertainer of the Year
Tenille Townes
Ford F-150 Album of the Year
Masquerades — Tenille Townes
Spotify Female Artist of the Year
Tenille Townes
Group or Duo of the Year
The Reklaws
Male Artist of the Year
Dallas Smith
Rising Star
Andrew Hyatt
Single of the Year
“Girl Who Didn’t Care” — Tenille Townes
Smile Cookies
Get ready to support Regina Food Bank as the charity partner for #smilecookie, September 19 - 25.
One-hundred per cent of Smile Cookie proceeds from 19 local Tim Hortons stores will be donated to Regina Food Bank to feed people who live with food insecurity. The hand decorated, chocolate chunk treats raise money for charities from coast-to-coast-to-coast.
Give everyone a reason to smile. When you buy a Smile Cookie, for only $1.25 you're buying three meals for someone in our community